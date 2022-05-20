Have You Been To The Most Beautiful Place In California?

If you have never seen the Sierra Nevada Valley from this point of view, then it is time for a trip to the most beautiful place in California. The most beautiful place in the entire state has some of the best views in the country, and is widely known across the world.

According to a list put together by Travel & Leisure, the most beautiful place in all of California is Yosemite National Park. Yosemite National Park is one of the most visited parks in the entire world. It is also the third-oldest National park in all of America. The park is filled with wildlife, waterfalls, unique rock structures and views that will take your breath away.

Here is what Travel & Leisure had to say about the most beautiful place in all of California:

"The nation's third-oldest park has major status with the National Park System, UNESCO, and traveler wish lists around the world. The alpine wonderland draws millions of annual visitors to see its high-country Sierra Nevada beauty, marked by granite domes, towering sequoias, and sheer-drop waterfalls. Hike or drive up to Glacier Point to behold Yosemite Valley from 7,000 feet; the million-dollar panorama includes Yosemite Falls and famous Half Dome, staggeringly close and shooting 4,800 feet at a beyond-vertical pitch above the valley floor."

For more information on the most beautiful place in each state visit HERE.