Have You Stayed At Most Unique Hotel In California?

According to a list put together by Thrillist, the most unique hotel in all of California is the Madonna Inn. The Madonna Inn is known for being a little chaotic with its color scheme and eclectic decor. It is obviously named after entertainment icon, Madonna. Each and every room was designed to feature an entirely different theme than the next. The hotel has its own dining area, pool room, waterfall, and gardens.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the Madonna Inn:

"This is not just the quirkiest, most colorful, most chaotic hotel in California, but almost certainly in the entire country. Named not for the 80s singer, but for its founders, Alex and Phyllis Madonna, every single room of this ultra-eclectic inn—from the dining area and the pool to all 110 suites—has a different theme: Caveman, Desert Sands, Fabulous 50s, Jungle Rock, Harvard Square, Carin, Love Nest, Victorian Gardens…we’ll stop there. Be sure to check out the famous men’s restroom on the first floor, complete with its very own waterfall."

