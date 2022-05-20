Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out for the glamorous UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick on Thursday, May 19. Reporters quickly noticed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed up to the event without their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. According to People Royals, Kate stopped to chat with some children who were at the premiere and was heard explaining why the Cambridge kids stayed home. "It's a school night," she explained.

The children have been out to film premieres in the past. In December 2020, the whole family of five stepped out for an evening at the theater to watch a Christmas pantomime play at the London Palladium. Feeling right at home on the red carpet, Princess Charlotte let go of her father's hand and adorably walked the last bit of the carpet solo.