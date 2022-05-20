Kate Middleton Shares Relatable Reason Kids Weren't At 'Top Gun' Premiere
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 20, 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out for the glamorous UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick on Thursday, May 19. Reporters quickly noticed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed up to the event without their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. According to People Royals, Kate stopped to chat with some children who were at the premiere and was heard explaining why the Cambridge kids stayed home. "It's a school night," she explained.
The children have been out to film premieres in the past. In December 2020, the whole family of five stepped out for an evening at the theater to watch a Christmas pantomime play at the London Palladium. Feeling right at home on the red carpet, Princess Charlotte let go of her father's hand and adorably walked the last bit of the carpet solo.
And here’s Kate explaining why George, Charlotte and Louis couldn’t come: “It is a school night!” She and William have been playing the Top Gun soundtrack at home with their children ahead of the premiere tonight #TopGunMaverick pic.twitter.com/ao1dNRVUmy— Emily Nash (@emynash) May 19, 2022
Kate and Prince William joined the Top Gun star Tom Cruise at Thursday's premiere. The actor introduced them to other cast members from the film including Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller who plays the son of the character Goose from the original movie. At one point, Cruise helped escort Kate as she climbed up the stairs leading up to the theater in Leicester Square. The premiere wasn't the royal couple's first time watching the new film. According to People Royals, the couple was treated to a special screen of the Top Gun sequel when Cruise heard William was a big fan of the original 1986 movie. "We have a lot in common," Cruise told reporters at the premiere. "We both love England and we're both aviators, we both love flying."