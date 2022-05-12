Kate Middleton Reveals Prince Louis' Fave Superhero In Sweet Interaction

During a sweet interaction with locals in Scotland, Kate Middleton revealed her son Prince Louis' favorite superhero. Kate and Prince William were visiting the Wheatley Group on Wednesday, May 11, to hear about how the organization is tackling homelessness in the community. As part of the trip, they visited the home of local parent Joanne Wales and her 4-year-old son Jason who is the same age as Prince Louis.

During the sweet interaction, Jason showed off his Spider-Man and Hulk toys to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (or the Earl and Countess of Strathearn as they're known in Scotland). Kate then revealed that the young boy had a common interest with their youngest child. "Louis, our little boy, loves Spider-Man too," she told Jason.