Listen to Notorious B.I.G.'s New Song With Ty Dolla $ign & Bella Alubo

"G.O.A.T." is the first posthumous record from Biggie since Faith Evans dropped her collaborative album The King And I featuring the late rapper in 2017. His latest track dropped over a year after the estate of the Notorious B.I.G. signed a deal with WME's Legend Division.



The song also arrives just in time for the late rapper's 50th birthday celebration, which is happening throughout New York City this weekend. On the day before the song dropped, May 19, the rapper's son, CJ Wallace, was on site as New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a proclamation that dubbed May 21 as "BIG Day" in honor of the Notorious B.I.G.'s birthday.



"I can't go a day without thinking about who my father is and the impact he was able to make," Wallace said. "It inspires me to do the same thing in my own way but continue to obviously keep Brooklyn first, keep New York first."



Watch scenes from the proclamation below and listen to "G.O.A.T" up top.