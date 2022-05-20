Millions of Minnesotans Eligible For $35,000 In Assistance

Millions of Americans received a third stimulus check last year as part of the American Rescue Plan. Although there's no word on if a fourth is on the way, more money is available. There was another nearly $10 billion set aside in the American Rescue Plan that will soon be going out to qualified residents in 43 states.

The money comes from the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF), which is overseen by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by states, territories and tribes. To help homeowners impacted by the pandemic as quickly as possible, some states have been administering pilot assistance programs while they finalize their full HAF programs.

Minnesota's program is called HomeHelpMN. From the website:

HomeHelpMN is offered through Minnesota Housing to help if you have fallen behind on your mortgage or other housing-related expenses due to the pandemic. Whether it’s providing financial assistance or guiding you to trusted resources, we want you to get the help you need, at the time you need it most.

Homeowners may be eligible for up to $35,000. To be eligible, you must, “Own a home in Minnesota and live in it as your primary residence, your income must be below income limits noted here, have experienced a financial hardship after January 21, 2020, [and] have past-due expenses in one or more expense categories covered by the program,” according to HomeHelpMN.

Visit this website for more information.