Some Texas School Districts Moving To 4-Day Weeks

Some Texas school districts have decided to shorten schools weeks to only four days, reported WFAA. The changes will be for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

The most recent school district to make the change was Mineral Wells Independent School District in Palo Pinto County. Tioga Independent School District and Chico Independent School District have also made the switch.

The decision for the change follows the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages, virtual learning, attendance challenges, and canceled extracurricular activities.

Principals and teachers shared that a four-day week is necessary due to declining student enrollment and help with retaining teachers. The Mineral Wells Independent School District says that the change will increase time for in-service training, improve work-life balance, increase student engagement, and help with retaining teachers.

Some of the school districts have announced that to accommodate for the shorts weeks, the length of some schools days may change by 10 to 20 minutes and summer break may be a week shorter.