Texas Mom Couldn't Make It Inside Hospital, Gives Birth In Parking Lot

There wasn't enough time for Texas mom Andrea Ramirez to make it inside the hospital. So she did the next best thing — she gave birth in the parking lot.

When her contractions began, Andrea said, "I was like, 'Alright Lord, I need strength, I need courage, and I need hope,'" according to CBS News. When her contractions got more intense, it was time to wake up her husband, Alfredo Ramirez, and their two daughters. The girls left with their aunt and Andrea and Alfredo made their way to the hospital, which was a mile away from their home in Bedford, Texas.

When Andrea got out of the car, "she felt an overwhelming urge to push," she told CBS News. "And I was like, oh no, we're not. We're in the parking lot. We're so close. But I looked over at Freddy, Alfredo, and I was like I'm going to start pushing," she said.

Andrea delivered the baby standing up into his father's arms about 50 yards away from the Texas Health Harris Methodist HEB entrance.

"I saw his head, it started coming out. And then his back, his booty, landed on my right side, and then I saw, oh my gosh, I have a baby. Then I saw that he's a boy, and I was like it's a boy!" Alfredo said. The couple didn't know if they would be having a boy or girl until that moment.

Hospital staff rushed over to help Andrea. Nurse Nik Swiderski said, "Something that could have been quite catastrophic, they handled so well that it led to such a good outcome."