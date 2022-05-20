Texas Mom Couldn't Make It Inside Hospital, Gives Birth In Parking Lot

By Dani Medina

May 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

There wasn't enough time for Texas mom Andrea Ramirez to make it inside the hospital. So she did the next best thing — she gave birth in the parking lot.

When her contractions began, Andrea said, "I was like, 'Alright Lord, I need strength, I need courage, and I need hope,'" according to CBS News. When her contractions got more intense, it was time to wake up her husband, Alfredo Ramirez, and their two daughters. The girls left with their aunt and Andrea and Alfredo made their way to the hospital, which was a mile away from their home in Bedford, Texas.

When Andrea got out of the car, "she felt an overwhelming urge to push," she told CBS News. "And I was like, oh no, we're not. We're in the parking lot. We're so close. But I looked over at Freddy, Alfredo, and I was like I'm going to start pushing," she said.

Andrea delivered the baby standing up into his father's arms about 50 yards away from the Texas Health Harris Methodist HEB entrance.

"I saw his head, it started coming out. And then his back, his booty, landed on my right side, and then I saw, oh my gosh, I have a baby. Then I saw that he's a boy, and I was like it's a boy!" Alfredo said. The couple didn't know if they would be having a boy or girl until that moment.

Hospital staff rushed over to help Andrea. Nurse Nik Swiderski said, "Something that could have been quite catastrophic, they handled so well that it led to such a good outcome."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.