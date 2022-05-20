This Is The Most Family-Friendly City In Texas

The kids are out of school and the days are getting hotter and hotter. That means it's time to plan your family summer vacation.

Where to?

TravelPulse compiled a list of the most family-friendly city in every state. Here's what the travel site said about it:

Family-fun adventure is out there, and these cities are well worth a spot on your family bucket list. From visiting National Monuments and museums to exploring the great outdoors, there's something for every type of family traveler.

In Texas, the most family-friendly city is San Antonio. Here's what TravelPulse said to back up its decision:

While all the major cities in Texas offer incredible opportunities for family friendly fun (like Space Center Houston, for one), San Antonio is definitely at the top of the list for families. From its scenic and historic River Walk where families can enjoy boat tours, dining along the canal and exploring the museums along the waterway to the Natural Bridge Canyons, where kids can enjoy ziplining and watching thousands of bats in their natural habitat, San Antonio is home to a wealth of activities. History lovers can enjoy bringing their kids to The Alamo, which offers opportunities for education with demonstrations of what life was like three hundred years ago. Another great place to visit, with a less infamous past, is the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in all of Texas. It offers a view of Texas history that extends as far back as before the area was controlled by the U.S. and Mexico. Lastly, but certainly not least, is the 90-year-old Majestic Theatre, which offers a wide range of performances including child-focused performances to help the little ones foster creativity.

To read TravelPulse's full report, click here.