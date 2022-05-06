This Is The Best Outdoor Activity In Texas

The warm weather is here to stay and it's time to grab your friends and family and enjoy the great outdoors.

Whether that means a picnic or climbing a mountain, there's something for everybody. But what's the best thing to do in your area? TravelPulse compiled a list of the best outdoor activity in every state. Here's what they said about it:

The United States has a wide array of outdoor activities for all activity levels. And each state is known for some spectacular sites. So whether you're interested in birding, stargazing, hiking, mountain biking or whale watching - here's a can't miss adventure in each state.

In Texas, the best outdoor activity is birding. Here's what TravelPulse said to back up its decision:

While the diverse geography of Texas allows for plenty of watersports, hiking, biking, horseback riding, golfing and other outdoor activities, it's also recognized as the "birding capital of the nation," with some 600 bird species that make the state their home. It's home to the World Birding Center, which offers nine locations from which to view birds along a road that stretches over 100 miles, as well as the unique Great Texas Coastal Birding Trail, which offers perfect opportunities to spot some of the region's most popular species from Beaumont to the Rio Grande in areas that have been set aside for the conservation of these species.

To read the full list of the best outdoor activity in every state, click here.