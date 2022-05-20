Wildlife Experts Warn Of 'Invasive' Species Spotted In Washington

Wildlife experts in Washington are warning of an invasive species of crab typically found in Europe.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed that volunteers with Washington Sea Grant captured a male European green crab in Nick's Lagoon near Seabeck, according to a news release from the department. Officials with the department confirmed that this is the furthest south the invasive species has been found, with the first reported sightings of the crabs in the state dating back to 2016, per KOMO News.

The European green crab is considered an invasive species that could pose a threat to local species of shellfish that could in turn harm the habitats of other species like salmon.