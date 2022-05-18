Popular Washington Beach Reopening Over A Year After Closing To Public

A popular Washington beach is set to reopen after being closed to the public for more than a year.

Owen Beach, located in Metro Parks Tacoma's Point Defiance Park, was temporarily closed for renovations in February 2021 for a $6.3 million project that made adjustments for climate change, per King 5. Now, it's finally reopening next month.

"We have a responsibility as stewards of this gem within Point Defiance Park to ensure that generations to come are able to enjoy its peace and beauty, just as much as those who built it and those who have come since time immemorial," said Marty Stump, deputy director of planning and development. "Adapting to climate change is crucial, and Metro Parks is proud that we can do this on behalf of our community."

Nearly a year and a half later, the renovations are finally complete. The beach underwent several climate-friendly changes, including setting back and uphill to allow for rising sea levels, the news outlet reports. Other renovations include a new road and trail entry/exit and bigger parking lot with ADA-accessible drop-off zones close to the water as well as new restrooms, benches, community-gathering facility and even a whale sculpture that you can climb.

"These renovations have truly transformed Owen Beach into a destination for everyone," said Joe Brady, deputy director of regional parks and attractions. "We are proud to have made such crucial practical and aesthetic improvements while protecting the forest habitat that makes Point Defiance so unique among American cities."

To officially welcome the public back to the beach, Metro Parks Tacoma will have a celebration, complete with tours of the new space and a ribbon cutting ceremony, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.