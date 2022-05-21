Brooklyn Half Marathon Runner Collapses, Dies

A 30-year-old man collapsed and died after completing the Brooklyn Half Marathon Saturday (May 21) morning, officials confirmed via the Associated Press.

New York City Fire Department spokesperson Frank Dwyer confirmed the runner was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Additionally, Dwyer confirmed six other participants were transported to the hospital, including three with serious, non-life-threatening injuries and the rest with minor injuries.

Officials have yet to determine what caused the runner to collapse, which the New York Road Runners nonprofit organization confirmed happened after he crossed the finish line in an official statement obtained by the AP.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the runner’s family and those close to them,” said New York Road Runners spokesperson Trina Singian.

Singian confirmed medical staff were on site throughout the entirety of the race and monitored weather conditions leading up to and during the event alongside city agency officials and weather experts.

Singian said the local temperature ranged from the low 60s to high 70s during the event, which started at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.

A heat advisory has been in New York City for 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, as temperatures already exceeded 80 degrees in Brooklyn during the early afternoon.

More than 22,000 runners signed up to participate in the Brooklyn Half Marathon ahead of the event on Saturday, which stretched from Prospect Park to the Coney Island boardwalk and was held at full capacity for the first time since 2019.