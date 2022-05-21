Lupe Fiasco Is Set To Teach A Class At MIT

Lupe Fiasco can now add "professor" to his resume.

The "Kick, Push" rapper has been added to MIT's MLK Visiting Professor Program roster for the 2022-23 school year, he announced on social media on Friday (May 20).

"I been holding this for a while. I’ll put together something more sophisticated later that really captures the nuance and gravity but for now I’ll just say it straight and raw: I’m going to teach Rap at @MIT 🥲," the rapper, whose legal name is Wasalu Muhammad Jaco, said on Twitter.

Fiasco will be joined by associate professor of theater Eunice Ferreira and documentary filmmaker Louis Massiah, the university said.

In a deleted tweet, Fiasco explained just what exactly he will be teaching MIT students, according to Complex: "Syllabus isn’t built yet but I’m thinking its fruit to be had in looking at neuromorphic computation through the lens of Rap as a lossless data compression model with a dash of energy efficiency via refining Landauer’s principle applied to cytoarchitectonics. And some rapping…"

In 2020-21, the "Superstar" MC was a Visiting Artist at MIT's Center for Art, Science and Technology, according to Complex. He also ran the "Code Cypher" programming competition a few semesters ago, where he taught rapping cyphers in a "computational way" with digital media professor Nick Montfort.

Lupe Fiasco's professor stint isn't the only thing on the horizon. His next studio album Drill Music in Zion is set to drop on June 24.