Olivia Rodrigo To Return As Guest Star On 'High School Musical' Series

Olivia Rodrigo fans are in luck. The "Good 4 U" singer will be hitting our screens again this summer!

Before dropping her chart-topping debut album Sour, Rodrigo was a series regular on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Now the series is returning on Disney+ for its third season with the "drivers license" singer as a recurring guest, per People. Returning series regulars include Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Saylor Bell Curda, and Adrian Lyles. For the OG High School Musical and Disney Channel fans, Jason Earles of Hannah Montana and Corbin Bleu will also be guest starring.

Disney+ revealed a first look at the season which will premiere on July 27 alongside the news that it has been renewed for a fourth season. It shows the cast arriving at Camp Shallow Lake as Bleu announces that they will be performing Disney's Frozen. "Oh, I am so excited to be here at Camp Shallow Lake. Oh, you guys, I can't wait to tell you what we've got planned this summer," he says. Rodrigo is currently on her Sour tour where she has paid homage to '90s and '00s classics.

Watch the first look below.