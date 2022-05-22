First Baby Formula Shipment Arrives From Europe On Military Plane

By Bill Galluccio

May 22, 2022

U.S. Military Assists In Baby Formula Imports To U.S.
Photo: Getty Images

The first shipment of baby formula from Europe arrived on a military transport plane in Indiana on Sunday (May 22). The shipment contains 78,000 pounds of formula to help ease the shortage that has worsened across the country over the past several months.

"Typically, the process to transport this product from Europe to U.S. would take two weeks. Thanks to Operation Fly Formula, we cut that down to approximately three days," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Officials said that the shipment contains medical-grade formula produced by Nestlé at an FDA-approved factory. More shipments are planned throughout the week.

"There's about enough formula on that plane, specialty medical grade formula, for about a half a million bottles. That's about 15% of the overall national volume this coming week," White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told Fox News Sunday.

While the baby formula has been an ongoing issue due to the coronavirus pandemic, it turned dire following the February closure of an Abbott Nutrition factory in Sturgis, Michigan, leaving parents struggling to find formula for their children. 

Abbott reached an agreement with the Food and Drug Administration to reopen the plant in the coming weeks, and the company hopes the have formula back on store shelves within the next two months.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.