My Chemical Romance Wanted To Tour With Power Trip Before Riley Gale Died

During MCR's first show in Milton Keynes, Way paid tribute to all the fans who passed away before the reunion tour began.

“So this is kind of crazy, this is our third show, we’ve played two shows and I think it was the first night where were f**king around having a good time and I was talking about how it's been two and a half years and how does it feel and things like that,” he explained to the crowd. “And it occurred to me later after the second show, that there was a bunch of people that were probably gonna be at these shows that aren’t here with us anymore. And I think it was yesterday, a friend of mine told me that there were some people on the internet that had gotten a list as best they could of names of people that were gonna come to the shows.”

Way then opened and lifted up a fan-made white flag that said "Your Memory Will Carry On" with the names of all the fans.

MCR will continue playing UK and Europe before heading to North America for a run of shows this summer. Check out a full list of tour dates here.