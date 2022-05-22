Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He's 'Waiting On Some More Surgery'

Ozzy Osbourne just can't catch a break. The Prince of Darkness has been put through the ringer lately. He recently tested positive for COVID; he's been battling Parkinson's disease; and he's dealing with lasting damage from a quad accident nearly 20 years ago.

“I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck,” he told Classic Rock. “I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ozzy was asked if he ever thinks about mortality. “At f**king 73, I’ve done pretty well," he admitted. "I don’t plan on going anywhere, but my time’s going to come.”

Despite all the setbacks, the Black Sabbath singer was able to complete his 13th studio album, which his wife and longtime manager Sharon Osbourne recently revealed will come out in September.

Ozzy isn't the only Osbourne to deal with some close calls. Earlier this week, his eldest daughter Aimee survived a deadly fire at a Hollywood studio that claimed one life. She suffered smoke inhalation but declined hospital treatment. It's not all doom and gloom for the Osbourne family, though. Earlier this month, Ozzy's daughter Kelly announced she's pregnant with her first child.