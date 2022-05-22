Watch Josh Dun Surprise Twenty One Pilots Fans In His Hometown

Twenty One Pilots consider their fans a part of their band, so when the pandemic forced them to perform via livestream Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun felt a little lost. In 2021, they celebrated their album Scaled & Icy with a livestream show, and decided to turn that into something even bigger: the Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience. The film played in theaters across the country on May 19, with an encore at select theaters on May 22. Dun decided to surprise some fans in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio, by popping into a few screenings to say hi.

“When we started this band we played 10 minutes down the road for 30 of you, but in that moment we were very intentional and strategic to involve you guys in our show," Dun told one screaming audience in an Instagram clip. "Because you weren’t there [for the livestream] we were forced to deconstruct and rebuild what this show would look like, and hopefully it’s turned into something that’s exciting.”

“It was really cool going in and experiencing this livestream event, the cinema experience, with a whole bunch of people," he reflected after the day was over, "because when it originally happened it was pretty isolating.”

See the video below.