10 San Antonio Eateries Among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants In Texas

Texas has been known to have some amazing restaurants. Whether you're in the mood for a juicy steak, some mouthwatering Tex-Mex classics, or a plate of melt-in-your-mouth barbecue, there's definitely a place that'll satisfy.

Yelp compiled a list of the top 100 Texas restaurants for 2022. The website states, "We’ve compiled the Top 100 Restaurants across the Lone Star State—from Houston to Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and even the Texas Panhandle—so you can easily find the best food and drinks to satisfy any craving."

10 San Antonio eateries landed on the list, and one even placed in the top five! Comfort Cafe came in second place overall. The eatery "provides a safe, sober, and spiritual environment for individuals and families recovering from addiction."

Here are the 10 San Antonio eateries featured on the list, along with how they ranked:

