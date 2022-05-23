Arizona Girl To Graduate High School At 15, Heading To Honors College

Nearly 600 ASU Preparatory Academy students will walk the stage and get their diplomas on Monday night. AZ Family reported that Emily Vasko, who is only 15 years old, is among those graduates.

Vasko said, "It's kind of crazy. I feel kind of old, even if I'm not."

Vasko has been working toward this goal for years, and it's finally coming true. She explained, "Right around eight or nine, I kind of was thinking, well, how fast can I get through this? How fast can I do this? Can I keep excelling? And I really started on the fast track path around ten years old."

That fast track plan included skipping sixth grade and finishing high school in only three years. Vasko has a very productive ten year plan, which she is only about a third of the way through. The rest includes graduating from ASU Barrett Honors College in three years and finishing medical school by the age of 22.

Vasko is planning on studying biological science and eventually wants to become a cancer specialist. She's looking forward to the full college experience after studying online for two years. She said, "I am able to stay in the dorms, so that's very fun. No classes on Fridays, so I'm really excited about that!"

Vasko says she wouldn't trade her journey for anything. "I'm happy with where I am now. And I'm happy that I did advance and make the decisions that I did."