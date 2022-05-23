Courtney Love Says Johnny Depp Saved Her Life After 1995 Overdose

As the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard continues, Courtney Love took to Instagram to share some fond memories she had of the actor.

“I don’t really wanna make judgments publicly, but I just want to tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside the Viper Room with Sal,” Love said in a now-deleted video that was shared on Instagram by her friend Jessica Reed Kraus. She went on to recall how Depp also supported her daughter Frances Bean while Love was dealing with her addiction.

“Johnny – when I was on crack and Frances was having to suffer through that with social workers – wrote her a four-page letter that she’s never showed me on her 13th birthday. He didn’t really know me," she continued. “Then he sent limos to her school when the social workers were crawling around – again, unasked – for her and all of her friends.”

She went on to clarify that she feels "empathy" for Heard too. “I’ve been the most hated woman in the world before TikTok and it’s a really… I have a lot of empathy for what that must feel like for Amber," she added. "F**k man, wow, can you imagine being her?”

After the video was deleted, Love took to her own Instagram to explain that "the platform accidentally posted a story I didn’t want public."

"I want to show neutral support for a friend. I dont want to bully," she wrote in her lengthy message before apologizing if she offended anyone.

"The only important takeaway, of what was posted, is that I expressed that we should all stop having ‘fun with schadenfraude,’" she wrote, "(look it up: ‘Delight in another’s down fall’)"

See Love's full post below.

Warning: Explicit Language