Kate Moss Set To Testify In Ex Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Trial

Kate Moss is set to testify this week in the ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The supermodel and former girlfriend of the Pirates of the Caribbean star is reportedly taking the stand on Wednesday (May 25) during her Depp's trial against his ex-wife, whom he is suing for $50 million in relation to a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in which she said she was a victim of domestic abuse. Though she didn't mentioned him by named, Depp claims the essay negatively impacted his career.

According to the New York Post, Moss, who was in a relationship with the actor between 1994 and 1997, will be called to testify by Depp's legal team and will appear via live video link on Wednesday. The move comes weeks after Heard mentioned Moss during her testimony when she claimed to have heard a rumor that her ex-husband had pushed Moss down a flight of stairs.

Depp's legal team didn't seem taken aback by the accusation; rather they seemed to celebrate the namedrop, with the Post reporting that his lawyers "fist-pumped" at the mention of Depp's former flame.

"Amber mentioned an ex of Johnny's that clearly she felt was not supportive of him, which couldn't be further from the truth," a source told the outlet at the time.

By referring to Moss by name, Heard opened the door for Depp's lawyers to call on the model to testify and potentially serve as a character witness for her ex and dispel a rumor that he pushed her in the '90s, according to legal experts.

The very public defamation trial has dropped some bombshell claims against both Depp and Heard, from the Pirates star allegedly performing a "cavity search" on his former wife to the Aquaman actress reportedly punching her ex-husband in the face. According to the Post, the trial is set to wrap up on Friday (May 27).