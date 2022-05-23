Demi Lovato Unveils Lead Single From Upcoming Album

Demi Lovato has finally revealed the lead single off their highly-anticipated upcoming album — “Skin of My Teeth!"

The big reveal came on Monday (May 23) after a fan tweeted "SKIN OF MY TEETH IS THE LEAD ACCORDING TO THE STREETS" to which another fan responded "What street." The "Cool For The Summer" singer confirmed the rumors once and for all by replying “My street." Lovato later reposted the interaction on their Instagram Story though there is still no release date for the single. Fans have been eager for the singer's "rock era" after hearing snippets of their new music on social media in the last few months.

Listen to a snippet of the lead single below.