Illinois Underground 'Basement' House For Sale

Have you ever been inside of a house that is built completely underground? There is a house for sale off of Mason Street in Deer Creek that barely sees the light of day. This house is perfect for those who fear tornado season in the Midwest, as there is no chance of high winds blowing this house down. Only a small "roof" sticks out above the ground in addition to the shed.

According to Zillow, the property has been listed for $35,000. It is a two bedroom/one bathroom home that encompasses a total area of 832 square feet. The building is heated with natural gas and features wall cooling units; though it probably stays pretty cool throughout the house due to the fact that it is inside of the ground. There is also a kitchen and dining area.

Here is what Zillow had to say about the basement house:

"Don't miss this unique basement home located on a large, beautiful corner lot. This property offers lots of possibilities! Currently the home is rented but could be a great home to buy and build a larger home with the spacious lot there are plenty of possibilities. Property also offers a large 12x16 shed. sold as-is condition."

