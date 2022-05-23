Have You Been To The Most Beautiful Place In Illinois?

Each U.S. state has its own unique scenery that makes America a beautiful place to live and explore. The wild West outlines painted desert landscapes amidst pastel sunsets that stain the horizon, while states along the Pacific coast detail island-like formations surrounded by crystal clear ocean water and giant towering trees. The Northeast boasts rolling hills and historical infrastructure, while the Midwest and Southern regions contribute natural lakes, hiking trails, and miles of crops that square out the landscape, almost as if the land itself were an earth-toned quilt.

According to a list put together by Travel & Leisure, the most beautiful place in all of Illinois is the Cache River State Natural Area. The Cache River State Natural Area is home to diverse wildlife and some of the most peaceful views in the entire state. Visitors are able to rent kayaks and canoes to explore the tributaries and float between the giant trees.

Here is what Travel & Leisure had to say about the most beautiful place in Illinois:

"You might think you're deep in a Louisiana bayou in this bald cypress and tupelo swamp, the northernmost of its kind in the U.S. Explore the nearly 12,000 acres of wetlands by kayak, canoe, or foot via the park's trails and boardwalks. Some of the cypresses you'll see are more than 1,000 years old, with massive flared bases that exceed 40 feet around."

For more information regarding the most beautiful place in each state visit HERE.