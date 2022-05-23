Man Arrested For Pointing 'Finger Guns,' Biting Police In Nashville

A man was arrested after reportedly assaulting and pointing "finger guns" at police officers along a major Nashville roadway.

Metro Nashville police were called to the scene on Interstate 65 on Sunday after receiving reports of a man walking southbound along the media near mile marker 91, per WKRN. When officers arrived and tried to get the man's attention via sirens and emergency lights, police claim that he disregarded their attempts.

Rather than respond to officers' requests, the man, later identified as 20-year-old Joshua Davis, began pointing "finger guns" at police and other drivers, according to arresting documents. Police then followed him on foot as he made his way to the right shoulder of I-65, once again ignoring requests for him to stop walking.

Officers eventually caught up with Davis, who they said was concealing his hands, and detained him. He reportedly resisted arrest, biting one officer on the forearm and ripping off another officer's wristwatch.

Davis was arrested and is now facing several charges, including vandalism, evading arrest and assaulting an officer. He is being held in Metro Jail.

This isn't the first time someone has faced charges after reportedly pointing a "finger gun" at another person. Last year, a man in South Carolina was arrested after pointing his finger at a doctor who couldn't treat his injury and threatened to "get him."