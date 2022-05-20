Nashville Mother Arrested After Loaded Gun Found In Child's Backpack

By Sarah Tate

May 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A woman in Nashville is facing charges after her young child was found with a loaded gun on her school's campus.

Metro Nashville Police arrested 29-year-old Derrika Parker after a fully loaded firearm was found inside her child's backpack at Napier Elementary School on Friday (May 20), per FOX 17. The child's age and grade were not publicly released.

According to MNPD, officers responded to the Fairfield Avenue school after the student reportedly told a staff member at an after-school program that the gun had been in her backpack the entire day. When officers responded to the school, they recovered a fully loaded 9mm gun, including a round in the chamber. According to a news release from the police department, Parker reportedly admitted to putting her firearm inside the child's backpack.

Parker was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment in addition to other outstanding warrants for her arrest.

This isn't the first time a Middle Tennessee student's parent was charged after weapons ended up on a school campus. Earlier in the school year, one parent was taken into custody for bringing a gun onto a Nashville high school campus following a fight between students. At another midstate school, a parent was charged after wearing a ballistic vest and bringing a handgun to her elementary student's school.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.