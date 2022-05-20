Nashville Mother Arrested After Loaded Gun Found In Child's Backpack

A woman in Nashville is facing charges after her young child was found with a loaded gun on her school's campus.

Metro Nashville Police arrested 29-year-old Derrika Parker after a fully loaded firearm was found inside her child's backpack at Napier Elementary School on Friday (May 20), per FOX 17. The child's age and grade were not publicly released.

According to MNPD, officers responded to the Fairfield Avenue school after the student reportedly told a staff member at an after-school program that the gun had been in her backpack the entire day. When officers responded to the school, they recovered a fully loaded 9mm gun, including a round in the chamber. According to a news release from the police department, Parker reportedly admitted to putting her firearm inside the child's backpack.

Parker was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment in addition to other outstanding warrants for her arrest.

This isn't the first time a Middle Tennessee student's parent was charged after weapons ended up on a school campus. Earlier in the school year, one parent was taken into custody for bringing a gun onto a Nashville high school campus following a fight between students. At another midstate school, a parent was charged after wearing a ballistic vest and bringing a handgun to her elementary student's school.