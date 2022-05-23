Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share Rare Public Kiss After Polo Win

Aside from the kisses, the team also walked away with the Lisle Nixon Memorial trophy after winning the event. people were also obsessed with Meghan's outfit for the polo match. She whore a black polka-dot blouse paired with white shorts and topped it off with a black wide-brimmed hat and large sunglasses. She also wore a necklace with the letter "A" which stands for the name of the couple's first child, Archie.

The Daily Mail article also drew comparisons to a kiss between Prince Harry's parents Princess Diana and Prince Charles after he won a polo match in 1985. However, they called their kiss "awkward and distant." The moment took place just a few months after Prince Harry was born. Recently, it was revealed that a Netflix docuseries about Meghan and Harry is underway and could be released as soon as the end of this year.