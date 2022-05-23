Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share Rare Public Kiss After Polo Win
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 23, 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a sweet and rare PDA moment during a recent outing. According to E News, the Markle was cheering on her husband from the sidelines as he played in a Santa Barbara polo tournament with his team, Los Padres on May 22. After Prince Harry's team walked away victorious, Meghan congratulated the team by giving every member a kiss on the cheek. When she got to her husband, the two shared a sweet kiss on the lips, leaving some of her red lipstick behind, which she quickly wiped off with a laugh. The photos of the sweet moment were shared by Daily Mail and immediately went viral on Twitter.
Polo Meghan Markle strikes again! 🐎 https://t.co/9xIA2vsMVQ— Elizabeth Di Filippo (@mselizabethr) May 23, 2022
Aside from the kisses, the team also walked away with the Lisle Nixon Memorial trophy after winning the event. people were also obsessed with Meghan's outfit for the polo match. She whore a black polka-dot blouse paired with white shorts and topped it off with a black wide-brimmed hat and large sunglasses. She also wore a necklace with the letter "A" which stands for the name of the couple's first child, Archie.
The Daily Mail article also drew comparisons to a kiss between Prince Harry's parents Princess Diana and Prince Charles after he won a polo match in 1985. However, they called their kiss "awkward and distant." The moment took place just a few months after Prince Harry was born. Recently, it was revealed that a Netflix docuseries about Meghan and Harry is underway and could be released as soon as the end of this year.