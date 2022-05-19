Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Series Coming To Netflix, Here's What We Know

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be the subjects of an upcoming Netflix series. Page Six reports that the show will be an "at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style" docuseries. While there's not too much information about the upcoming show, here's what we know so far.

There's a bit of disagreement on when the series will hit the streaming service. According to Page Six, Netflix wants it released by the end of the year to coincide with Harry's highly-anticipated memoir, but the couple would rather it air in 2023. "The timing is still being discussed, things are up in the air," a source told the outlet.

The couple signed a multi-million dollar deal with the production company in 2020 after moving to the U.S. Megan and Harry were followed by Netflix cameras while visiting the Netherlands last month for the Invictus Games, Harry's global games for wounded and injured servicemen and women. Netflix will also be making a documentary about that called "Heart of Invictus."

The cameras were also allowed behind the scenes at the couple's home in Montecito, California, and joined them on their trip to New York City last summer. “I think it’s fair to say that Netflix is getting its pound of flesh,” a Hollywood insider told Page Six. While there's no word on what aspect of the couple's lives the docuseries will cover, there have been many headlines about their relationship with the royal family over the last couple of years.

Harry and Meghan will reunite with them in London for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations next month, but will not have a place on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.