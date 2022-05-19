Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Series Coming To Netflix, Here's What We Know

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be the subjects of an upcoming Netflix series. Page Six reports that the show will be an "at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style" docuseries. While there's not too much information about the upcoming show, here's what we know so far.

There's a bit of disagreement on when the series will hit the streaming service. According to Page Six, Netflix wants it released by the end of the year to coincide with Harry's highly-anticipated memoir, but the couple would rather it air in 2023. "The timing is still being discussed, things are up in the air," a source told the outlet.

The couple signed a multi-million dollar deal with the production company in 2020 after moving to the U.S. Megan and Harry were followed by Netflix cameras while visiting the Netherlands last month for the Invictus Games, Harry's global games for wounded and injured servicemen and women. Netflix will also be making a documentary about that called "Heart of Invictus."

The cameras were also allowed behind the scenes at the couple's home in Montecito, California, and joined them on their trip to New York City last summer. “I think it’s fair to say that Netflix is getting its pound of flesh,” a Hollywood insider told Page Six. While there's no word on what aspect of the couple's lives the docuseries will cover, there have been many headlines about their relationship with the royal family over the last couple of years.

Harry and Meghan will reunite with them in London for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations next month, but will not have a place on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.