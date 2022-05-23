See The Notorious B.I.G. Come To Life In The Metaverse

"I’m humbled and very excited to share what we’ve been working on for 2 years, which is now ready for Biggie fans new and old to enjoy," Wallace said in her caption. "Today we bring my son Christopher’s Hyperrealistic avatar in The Brook metaverse to the world.. I believe you will love it as much as I do."



Biggie's avatar was created thanks to Elliot Osagie of Willingie Inc and the CEO of Hyperreal, Remington Scott. The VFX director is known for bringing characters like Gollum in The Lord of The Rings to life and his work in Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3. It was developed by using past videos and images of the late Bad Boy rapper.



The Brook is set to launch this year and will feature a slew of activities for fans to participate in. Anyone with an account will soon be able to watch concerts, purchase real estate, and buy and sell NFTs. Speaking of NFTs, The B.I.G VIP token will be available starting June 3 and will allow buyers early access to the Metaverse and exclusive content. Watch the full trailer below.