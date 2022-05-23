“I know he would be proud,” Wallace told Billboard. “He’s getting all his wishes up there, and everything that I’ve ever dreamed of has been obtainable for me. All of my aspirations are coming to fruition.”



Other notable guests including the Queen Bee herself Lil' Kim, Junior M.A.F.I.A's Lil' Cease, Biggie's daughter T'yanna Wallace, Mobb Deep's Havoc, journalist Sway Calloway, Fat Joe, Smif-N-Wessun and plenty more. Fat Joe, Lil' Cease and others also hit the stage during Lil' Kim's special set.



The gala was just one of many celebrations held for the late Biggie Smalls. On Thursday, May 19, Mayor Eric Adams formally declared that May 21 was "BIG Day" New York City. CJ Wallace was on site to accept the honor. The following day, the Empire State Building held a ceremony to recognize Biggie's birthday with a touching speech from his mother Voletta Wallace before a rare light show went down at the top of the building. On the day of the late rapper's birthday, the MTA released a special edition MetroCard that had Biggie's face on it and was only available at three stops near his old neighborhood in Bed-Stuy.



You can watch Voletta Wallace's speech as well as more footage from the 2nd annual Biggie Dinner Gala below.