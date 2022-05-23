See Where San Diego Ranks Among The Best Places To Live In 2022

San Diego has no shortage of amazing communities, both big and small, that many people are proud to call home. But how does it measure up to other cities around the country?

U.S. News & World Report analyzed the 150 most populous metropolitan areas around the U.S. to determine which areas are the best places to live in 2022, using data such as quality of life, job market and desirability, and San Diego found a spot on the list.

Coming in at No. 107 overall, San Diego was named one of the best places to live in California as well as one of the best in the entire country. The city received high marks in several categories, including desirability, job market and quality of life. Here's what the report had to say:

"San Diego offers world-class dining, professional sports and entertainment options typical of a large metro area, but the patchwork of distinct neighborhoods fosters strong community ties. Residents gather at festivals and farmers markets, meet friends at beaches and parks, and regularly bump into friends and acquaintances at local bars and restaurants."

These are the Top 10 best places to live, according to the list:

Huntsville, Alabama Colorado Springs, Colorado Green Bay, Wisconsin Boulder, Colorado San Jose, California Raleigh & Durham, North Carolina Fayetteville, Arkansas Portland, Maine Sarasota, Florida San Francisco, California

Check out the full list here to see the best places to live in the country.