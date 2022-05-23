This Is The Best Beer Spot In Arizona

What better way is there to cool off than with an ice cold beer? It's even better to enjoy that beer surrounded by friends. Sure, you could get a six-pack at your local grocery store, but where's the fun in that?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best beer spots in each state. The website states, "Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, as well as a look at some award-winning beers and breweries, we put together a definitive list of the best spot to get a beer in every state across the U.S."

According to the website, the best beer spot in Arizona is Superstition Meadery in Prescott and Phoenix. Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Superstition Meadery ships its beers all over the country, but nothing beats going to the tasting room in Prescott. The owners take their mission statement "to reintroduce the world's oldest fermented beverage to mankind" very seriously. During the past decade, they've introduced over 300 meads and hard ciders.

'What an absolutely amazing experience,' raved a customer who was visiting from out of town. 'The ambiance was great but the servers and staff are really what [pushes] it over the top. They were all so friendly, helpful, and knowledgeable.'"

