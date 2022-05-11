This Is The Arizona Brewery With The Most Highly-Ranked Beers

By Ginny Reese

May 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Breweries are a great way for friends to get together, relax, and enjoy a beer. There are currently more than 8,000 breweries in the United States serving up tons of different craft beers.

Stacker compiled a list of the state's breweries with the most highly-ranked beers. The website states, "Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most top 100 ranked beers in Arizona using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer."

According to the website, the brewery with the most highly-ranked beers in Arizona is Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. This brewery serves 17 out of the top 100 highest-rated beers.

Here are the top 10 breweries in the state that serve the most highly-ranked beers:

  1. Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co
  2. Tombstone Brewing Company
  3. Dragoon Brewing Co.
  4. Fate Brewing Company - North Scottsdale
  5. Wren House Brewing Co
  6. Four Peaks Brewing Company- 9th Street Brewery
  7. Huss Brewing Co
  8. SanTan Brewing Co.
  9. Mother Road Brewery
  10. The Beer Research Institute

Click here to check out the full list of breweries with the highest-ranked beer.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.