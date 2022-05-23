World Has 10-Week Supply Of Wheat Remaining: 'This Is Seismic,' Expert Says

A food insecurity expert gave a serious warning to the United Nations Security Council this week regarding the global food insecurity crisis, specifically the concerning limited amount of the world's wheat supply.

Sara Menker, CEO of Gro Intelligence, a global company that predicts food supply trends through public and private data, as well as artificial intelligence, told the confirmed that the global food security crisis has intensified amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, adding "fuel to a fire that was long burning."

"This isn’t cyclical. This is seismic," Menker said while addressing the food security conflict during a special meeting of the UN Security Council. "Even if the war were to end tomorrow, our food security problem isn’t going away anytime soon without concerted action."

Russia and Ukraine supplied a combined 1/3 of the world's wheat exports and were among the top-5 exporters of corn prior to their ongoing conflict, which began in February.

Menker said that the invasion, along with previous issues such as widespread fertilizer shortages, supply chain problems and record droughts, has limited the earth's current wheat supply to last about 10 weeks unless significant changes are made.

"Without aggressive global actions, we stand the risk of an extraordinary amount of human suffering and economic damage," Menker said.

Russia has claimed the 10,000-plus sanctions levied against it since the invasion of Ukraine have limited global exports.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken denied the claims, stating that "the decision to weaponize food is Moscow's and Moscow's alone," via FOX 5 DC.

"Sanctions aren’t blocking Black Sea ports, trapping ships filled with food, and destroying Ukrainian roads and railways; Russia is. Sanctions are not emptying Ukrainian grain silos and stealing Ukrainian farm equipment; Russia is," Blinken said.

Menker said the global food crisis can be linked to five main factors: lack of fertilizer; climate change leading to global drought conditions; cooking oil shortage; grain shortage; and supply chain/logistical bottlenecks.

"It’s a once-in-a-generation occurrence that can dramatically reshape the geopolitical era," Menker said. "We cannot solve food insecurity on a national scale anywhere. While the next few years will likely be difficult, we can coordinate a global response."

