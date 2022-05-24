2 Arizona Companies Cracked The Latest Fortune 500. See The Full List

Two new Arizona companies have been named to the latest Fortune 500 list for the first time. Every year, Fortune ranks the largest U.S. companies based on the latest fiscal year's revenues.

At No. 425 is Opendoor Technologies, which raked in just over $8 million in revenue. ON Semiconductor comes in at No. 483 with $6.7 million in revenue.

On the whole Fortune 500 list, the top dog is Walmart, which has a market value of nearly $410,000 million. Amazon and Apple round out the top three.

Here's a look at the top 8 Arizona-based companies listed on the new rankings:

157) Freeport-McMoRan ($22.8 million)

180) Avnet ($19.5 million)

290) Carvana ($12.8 million)

329) Republic Services ($11.3 million)

373) Insight Enterprises ($9.4 million)

425) Opendoor Technologies ($8.0 million)

453) Taylor Morrison Home ($7.5 million)

483) ON Semiconductor ($6.7 million)

To read the full Fortune 500 list, click here.