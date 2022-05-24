2 California Beaches Among The Best For Budget Vacations

It's no secret that things have gotten more expensive over the last year, especially gas prices. With these price hikes affecting everyday living, it's time to start looking for cheaper destinations for vacations.

Enter Cheapism, which found the best beaches for budget vacations. According to their list, two California destinations made the cut: Mission Bay and Ventura County!

Writers chose Mission Bay for its "27 miles of free public-access beaches and boardwalks, and water activities of practically every kind, including sailing (rentals start at about $40), kayaking (starting at $23), and paddle boarding ($25)." They also noted that it's near some vibrant communities, including San Diego. Don't forget to drop by Belmont Park, a nearby amusement park featuring some of the oldest coasters in the country.

Then there's Ventura County, which was chosen for the various fun cities within its proximity, like Santa Barbara and Malibu. Visitors can "enjoy free street parking, daytime lifeguards, piers, volleyball courts, and beaches that rival the beauty of the more upscale spots nearby. Top beach options include Port Hueneme Beach Park (where there’s picnic tables, barbecue pits, volleyball courts, and a 24-hour fishing pier,) as well as Surfer’s Point Beach, Emma Wood State Beach, and Silver Strand Beach, known for its surfing, fishing, and family-friendly atmosphere."

