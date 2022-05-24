Have You Visited The Best National Park In All Of California?

The best national park in all of California is also one of the best national parks in the entire country. Here, there is no shortage of wildlife and views to take your breath away.

According to a list put together by U.S News & World Report, the best national park in all of California is Yosemite National Park. Yosemite is a huge tourist attraction, and is also appreciated by locals. There is a plethora of camp sites available to travelers and the nightly rates are extremely affordable.

Here is what U.S News & World Report had to say about the best national park in all of California:

"Yosemite is one of the most visited national parks in the U.S. Located about 140 miles southeast of Sacramento in northern California, Yosemite National Park welcomes millions of visitors per year thanks to its unique geology and bevy of adventure activities. The bucket list park stands out in particular for its striking granite rock formations and towering waterfalls: Half Dome and Vernal Fall are Yosemite's can't-miss landmarks. As for where to stay, campgrounds are abundant and cost anywhere from $10 to $36 per night depending on location and group size. Lodges and various hotels, including the national historic landmark lodge The Ahwahnee, are also available (nightly rates vary)."

For the complete list of parks visit HERE.