Cause Of Death Revealed For Tennessee Couple Found Dead In Bahamas

The cause of death for the three Americans, including a married couple from Middle Tennessee, found dead in the Bahamas earlier this month has been revealed.

According to autopsy and toxicology reports, Michael and Robbie Phillips and Vincent Chiarella passed away as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning, per Bahamian news outlet Nassau Guardian.

Married Maryville couple Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, were found dead inside their villa at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort on Exuma on May 6. Chiarella, 64 of Florida, was found deceased in a neighboring villa, while his wife Donnis was found alive but unresponsive. She was transported to a hospital in Florida and is in stable condition, WKRN reports.

At the time of the incident, the circumstances surrounding their deaths remained a mystery as there was no sign of trauma nor was foul play suspected. The couple reportedly each visited a local clinic complaining of nausea a day before they were found inside their villas.

The investigation into the deaths remains ongoing as officials work to determine what caused the carbon monoxide poisoning, including the possibility of an air conditioning or water heater leak.

According to WKRN, family members have asked for independent autopsies while they await the results of private toxicology reports.