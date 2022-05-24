Fat Joe On 6ix9ine: 'I'm Convinced He Wants To Die'

“This show gonna get me in trouble,” Joe said. “I’m gonna just be honest with you — this n***a’s a sucka. He’s a p***y, a sucka, a b***h. I’m dead sober. This dude here. This type of s**t this n***a doing, I’m convinced he wants to die, and I don’t wish it on him or nothing like that, but I’m convinced he’s miserable in his body. He can’t look in the mirror.”



Fat Joe and 6ix9ine were cool at one point in time. Prior to his arrest in 2018, 6ix9ine appeared on Fat Joe's Coca Vision podcast, during which he tried to advise the young rapper. Joe's advice apparently didn't register with the rapper because a few weeks later, 6ix9ine and his associates were arrested and slapped with RICO charges. Once 6ix9ine agreed to be the government's lead witness against the nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, the rapper was rewarded with less jail time. Joe doesn't seem to mind 6ix9ine's cooperation, but the Terror Squad boss emphasized that he's sick of the rainbow-haired rapper's online antics.



“Now the man snitched," Joe said. "Cool. Do you, whatever. I don’t like the taunting. I don’t know if he really did it. I didn’t know what was going on. The crazy shit is when I talked to him in that interview, I talked to him off the air and he lied to me and told m e, ‘Yo this is just an image. I’m frontin.’



After Joe's comments hit the Internet, 6ix9ine didn't take long to fire back. He hit up TMZ to respond to Joe and claimed the 51-year-old veteran rapper is "jealous."



“Fat Joe is jealous of 6ix9ine,” 6ix9ine said. “6ix9ine has done more in his young career than Fat Joe has ever done in his long career. Fat Joe said I was miserable and wants to die? Fat Joe is miserable and wants to die because Fat Joe doesn’t have half of what 6ix9ine has in money and cars. Fat Joe said I’m not a gangster? It was all for promotion? That’s fake news. What’s his proof that I ever said that? There is no proof. He’s lying.”



You can see Fat Joe's comments in full below.

