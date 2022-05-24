Feral Hogs Desecrate Graves At Texas Cemetery: 'It's Very Heartbreaking'

By Dani Medina

May 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Feral hogs continue to create significant problems throughout Texas.

Not only are these wild pigs running amok through neighborhoods, but now they have reportedly been desecrating graves in the area as well. According to NBC DFW, the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in southeast Dallas has been complaining about feral hogs since at least April 2021.

The issues are continuing at the cemetery, despite over a year of trying to stop them. Earline Caldwell told NBC DFW that the graves of her three sons who died a few years ago have new damage that she first noticed last month. "It’s very heartbreaking, my sons. It’s hard for me to talk about them. It’s even harder for me to go out to the cemetery and see them in a place I thought would be comfortable," Caldwell said.

To try and contain the hogs, a nonprofit group, "Hogs for a Cause Texas" set traps up at the cemetery on Murdock Road near I-20 last April. A month later, a dozen feral hogs were caught with the meat donated to veterans.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.