Feral Hogs Desecrate Graves At Texas Cemetery: 'It's Very Heartbreaking'

Feral hogs continue to create significant problems throughout Texas.

Not only are these wild pigs running amok through neighborhoods, but now they have reportedly been desecrating graves in the area as well. According to NBC DFW, the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in southeast Dallas has been complaining about feral hogs since at least April 2021.

The issues are continuing at the cemetery, despite over a year of trying to stop them. Earline Caldwell told NBC DFW that the graves of her three sons who died a few years ago have new damage that she first noticed last month. "It’s very heartbreaking, my sons. It’s hard for me to talk about them. It’s even harder for me to go out to the cemetery and see them in a place I thought would be comfortable," Caldwell said.

To try and contain the hogs, a nonprofit group, "Hogs for a Cause Texas" set traps up at the cemetery on Murdock Road near I-20 last April. A month later, a dozen feral hogs were caught with the meat donated to veterans.