Dozens Of Wild Hogs Caught On Video Marching Through Texas Neighborhood

What would you do if dozens of wild hogs marched across your front lawn in the wee hours of the morning?

Glen Garner of Sienna didn't know what to do. But at least his home's surveillance cameras caught it all on video.

According to KDFM, Garner woke up to walk his daughter to the bus stop only to find extensive damage from 25 to 30 hogs who trudged through the Fort Bend County neighborhood.

"I didn't expect to see that. I was thinking maybe two or three, four. Not 25 or 30. ... You see one hog, then you see them all. But then you see more and more then it's a whole family troop filing in. It's just really bizarre," Garner told KDFM.

There was substantial damage to flower beds and landscaping throughout the neighborhood, although there have been no reports of any downed fences.

"Saw a ton of damage in our front yard, in our neighbors' yards. Some of the yards down the street were hit worse than others," Garner said.

The homeowner's association said the wild hogs have become a "seasonal problem" in the neighborhood. According to KDFM, hogs travel up and down the banks of the Brazos River, eventually making their way into residential streets.

Watch the video of the wild hogs invading a Texas neighborhood here.