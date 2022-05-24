Have You Been To The Most Beautiful Place In Minnesota?

America has a countless number of breathtaking sights to behold. From wooded valleys to deserts, the U.S. also offers a wide range of scenery for every type of adventurer. Whether you like to hike mountains or are perhaps more interested in sitting on a beach with your toes in the sand all day, there are always new places for you to check out in this country. And if you're looking to scratch your travel itch after reading this, we've got you covered. Here is the most beautiful place in Minnesota.

Travel + Leisure named the North Shore Scenic Drive as the most beautiful place in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it:

The North Shore is a road-tripper's daydream. Many Minnesotans and Midwesterners drive this Lake Superior-adjacent route time and time again, hitting the four-tiered Gooseberry Falls, the precariously perched Split Rock Lighthouse, and the tallest waterfall in the state, High Falls (shared by the U.S. and Canada). And don't miss World's Best Donuts, a very important stop for cinnamon-sugar donuts and deep-fried "skizzles."

Have you ever been to the North Shore Scenic Drive? Let us know in the comments below, and check out the rest of the “totally subjective” state-by-state list of the most beautiful places in the United States here!