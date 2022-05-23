Take A Look Inside Minnesota's First 5-Star Hotel

Minneapolis is finally getting its own five-star hotel. Before the Four Seasons Minneapolis opens on June 1, WCCO brought viewers the very first public look inside the hotel. Check the video out below.

“This is special. This is going to be one of the very best Four Seasons hotels we have in the nation. And to be able to say that, that this is right here in Minneapolis, in the Twin Cities, is amazing,” general manager Florian Riedel said.

The hotel has 224 rooms, each of which will meet a 130-point checklist and be tested by an employee for a night. The rooms go for anywhere between $500 and $900 a night, depending on the dates.