Take A Look Inside Minnesota's First 5-Star Hotel
By Taylor Linzinmeir
May 23, 2022
Minneapolis is finally getting its own five-star hotel. Before the Four Seasons Minneapolis opens on June 1, WCCO brought viewers the very first public look inside the hotel. Check the video out below.
“This is special. This is going to be one of the very best Four Seasons hotels we have in the nation. And to be able to say that, that this is right here in Minneapolis, in the Twin Cities, is amazing,” general manager Florian Riedel said.
The hotel has 224 rooms, each of which will meet a 130-point checklist and be tested by an employee for a night. The rooms go for anywhere between $500 and $900 a night, depending on the dates.
While a five-star hotel can sound intimidating, leaders say they want to make the Four Seasons Minneapolis an inviting place for everyone.
“I recognize this, that our brand sometimes is a little intimidating. But the more you get to know us, you will see that we’re actually fun people. We don’t take ourselves too seriously,” Riedel said. “We live by the golden rule, we want to treat others the way we want to be treated. And that really goes through everything we do, from how we hire people, how we train people, how we welcome our customer.”
“You don’t have to come with a million dollars to enjoy the room and the suite on the top floor, you can come get a drink, you can get that five-star hospitality,” Adam Witherspoon, cocktail creator and innovator at the hotel, added.