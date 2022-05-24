Have You Been To The Most Romantic City In Illinois?

By Logan DeLoye

May 24, 2022

Close up of young couple toasting with glasses of red wine at restaurant
Photo: Getty Images

If you are in the process of planning your next date night, look no further than the most romantic place to be in the entire state. This city holds an annual winter carnival where guests can make s’mores and take marshmallow shots out by a campfire!

According to a list put together by Livability, the most romantic city in all of Illinois is Galena. Galena is known for hosting various love-themed events around the city of amore. This year, they hosted a Chocolate Lovers Stroll where locals and visitors could walk around town with their plus one and satisfy their sweet tooth!

Here is what Livability had to say about the most romantic city in Illinois:

"This year, on the week of Valentine’s Day along the city’s historic Main Street, Galena is hosting the Chocolate Lovers Stroll. Luckily for those with sweet teeth, that’s exactly what it sounds like. Plus, a few days later, there’s the Winter Carnival Weekend, featuring outdoor activities like s’more making, ice carving stations, and an ice bar complete with marshmallow shots. I mean, come on. Of course, the fact that this town is also the epitome of charming is just the cherry on top of this winter-lovers’ fest!"

For more information regarding the most romantic city in every state visit HERE.

