Have You Been To The Most Romantic City In Wisconsin?

If you are in the process of planning your next date night, look no further than the most romantic place to be in the entire state. This city is actually more of a town, housing just under 500 people. Don't be fooled by the small population, as Bayfield is definitely one of the most special places on the map.

According to a list put together by Livability, the most romantic city in all of Wisconsin is Bayfield. Bayfield is known for its charming lake-side cuisine. Spend a few romantic days in this tiny town, and you will not run out of things to do and see.

Here is what Livability had to say about the most romantic city in all of Wisconsin:

"If you’ve ever wanted to live in a Victorian British seaside film but would rather not book an uber-expensive, 14-hour flight, look no further than Bayfield, WI. The town’s population is tiny — only a few hundred people — but there’s just enough to do to keep you and your partner busy for a few lovely days. So let out your inner Emma Watson while you gaze longingly out onto the cool water, holding your lover, waiting for that distant fishing boat to reach the shore. Or channel Timothée Chalamet as you read classic poetry from a leather-bound book you bought at the local bookshop across from your darling at a corner pub."

