Have You Tried The Most Popular Snack Food In Arizona?

What's your go-to snack food? Has it ever occurred to you that your favorite could mirror that of your state?

The Daily Meal compiled a list of every state's signature snack. Here's how they did it:

To determine the signature snack from every state, we tracked down official state foods, regional specialties and products that are made in certain states and have amassed cult followings among residents.

In Arizona, the most popular snack food is Prickly Pear Cactus Candy. Here's what The Daily Meal said to back up its decision:

Prickly pear is one of those fruits you’ve probably never heard of but need to try. That is, unless you’re from Arizona. These soft sugar-sanded jelly candies are made from real Arizona prickly pear and are satisfyingly sweet.

