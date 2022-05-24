Have You Tried The Most Popular Snack Food In Arizona?

By Dani Medina

May 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

What's your go-to snack food? Has it ever occurred to you that your favorite could mirror that of your state?

The Daily Meal compiled a list of every state's signature snack. Here's how they did it:

To determine the signature snack from every state, we tracked down official state foods, regional specialties and products that are made in certain states and have amassed cult followings among residents.

In Arizona, the most popular snack food is Prickly Pear Cactus Candy. Here's what The Daily Meal said to back up its decision:

Prickly pear is one of those fruits you’ve probably never heard of but need to try. That is, unless you’re from Arizona. These soft sugar-sanded jelly candies are made from real Arizona prickly pear and are satisfyingly sweet.

To read The Daily Meal's full report, click here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.