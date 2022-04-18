This Is The Best Ice Cream Parlor In Arizona

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!

Summer is right around the corner and that can mean only one thing — ice cream! Love Food compiled a list of the best ice cream parlors in every state. Here's what the food site said about its list:

With so many excellent ice cream shops in America, you’re spoiled for choice deciding where to get a sweet treat. To help, we searched for the best in every state in terms of flavours and customer reviews. From old-fashioned parlours to farm shops, this lot were a scoop above the rest.

In Arizona, the best ice cream parlor is Sweet Republic in Scottsdale. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

This massively-loved ice cream shop gets incredible press and reviews, and was awarded a James Beard entrepreneur fellowship. People compliment the smooth and delicious ice creams such as Salted Butter Caramel Swirl and Belgian Chocolate; the light and refreshing sorbets which include Strawberry and Coconut; and the s’mores sundae. There's a second location in Phoenix.

Sweet Republic is located at 9160 E Shea Blvd #105 in Scottsdale.

To read the full list of the best ice cream parlors in every state, click here.