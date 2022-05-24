Kodak Black received his proclamation during a special ceremony last year. Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness presented Kodak with the honor after he listed off the rapper's recent good deeds and work in the community since he was granted clemency from former president Donald Trump. In the near two years since he received his pardon, Kodak has taken advantage of every opportunity to help his community like paying the college tuitions for the children of two FBI agents killed in action, covering funeral costs of a South Carolina police officer and donating $100,000 to Nova Southeastern University's law school in memory of Parkland victim Meadow Pollack.



On the music front, Kodak Black has been knocking out some dope collaborations. After dropping his own album Back For Everything earlier this year, Kodak joined Kendrick Lamar on the pg Lang founder's new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Not only does he appear on the song "Silent Hill," but he also narrates some of the album. Kodak has also teamed up with the likes of Moneybagg Yo, French Montana and Yungeen Ace.



