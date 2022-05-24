Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo & More To Perform At 'Kodak Black Day' Festival
By Tony M. Centeno
May 24, 2022
It's been nearly a year since Broward County began to formally recognize June 11 as Kodak Black Day. As the day draws closer, the rapper has revealed his plans for his first-ever Kodak Black Day Music Festival.
On Saturday, May 21, Kodak Black posted an image of a flyer that revealed the details for his Kodak Black Day Music Festival. His designated day, which is also his birthday, will consist of carnival rides, food, games, a private meet-and-greet with the rapper and a major concert at the Pompano Community Park. With Kodak serving as the headlining act, other artists like Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, EST Gee, Yungeen Ace, Rylo Rodriguez, FCG Heem, and HOTBOII are expected to perform.
Kodak Black received his proclamation during a special ceremony last year. Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness presented Kodak with the honor after he listed off the rapper's recent good deeds and work in the community since he was granted clemency from former president Donald Trump. In the near two years since he received his pardon, Kodak has taken advantage of every opportunity to help his community like paying the college tuitions for the children of two FBI agents killed in action, covering funeral costs of a South Carolina police officer and donating $100,000 to Nova Southeastern University's law school in memory of Parkland victim Meadow Pollack.
On the music front, Kodak Black has been knocking out some dope collaborations. After dropping his own album Back For Everything earlier this year, Kodak joined Kendrick Lamar on the pg Lang founder's new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Not only does he appear on the song "Silent Hill," but he also narrates some of the album. Kodak has also teamed up with the likes of Moneybagg Yo, French Montana and Yungeen Ace.
Tickets are on sale now on the festival's official website.